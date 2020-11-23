HIBBING — Two Hibbing men were charged Monday with drug and property crimes after a search warrant executed last week netted drugs, a gun, a stolen vehicle and cash, authorities said.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said Jerad Greskowiak, 37, and Christopher Leifermann, 34, both of Hibbing, were charged in district court after nearly one pound of methamphetamine was seized, along with fentanyl, prescription narcotics, marijuana, a stolen firearm, the vehicle and $26,765.
The search warrant was executed last Thursday at 1528 13th Ave. E in Hibbing. Members of the Lake Super Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Sheriff’s Department and the Hibbing Police Department assisted at the scene.
