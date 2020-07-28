The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the three individuals who died in a vehicle crash over the weekend as Mark Paul Haak, 74, of Fond du Lac, Wisc; his daughter Megan Marie Elizabeth Haak, 44, and her son Phillip Ladamire Gutter, 11, both from Milwaukee.

Evan Harrison Gutter, a 12-year-old passenger in his grandfather’s vehicle, was transported to the Cook Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office noted in the statement and during brief phone interviews with the Mesabi Tribune.

On Saturday evening, the family from Wisconsin was traveling on County Road 549 in Itasca County.

Mark, the grandfather, drove the vehicle carrying the family along the rural road near Togo, an unincorporated community in Carpenter Township within George Washington State Forest. They were traveling in a rural area roughly 40 miles north of Hibbing.

Itasca County Sheriff’s deputies arrived after the 8:50 p.m. accident and received help from the Bearville Fire, Cook Ambulance, St. Louis County deputies, Minnesota State Patrol and Lifelink 3. The scene assessment: “The vehicle went off the gravel roadway, striking a tree while attempting to make a sharp curve.”

Authorities found Mark and Phillip dead at the scene. By the end of the night, Megan died of injuries sustained in the accident.

