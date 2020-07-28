The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the three individuals who died in a vehicle crash over the weekend as Mark Paul Haak, 74, of Fond du Lac, Wisc; his daughter Megan Marie Elizabeth Haak, 44, and her son Phillip Ladamire Gutter, 11, both from Milwaukee.
Evan Harrison Gutter, a 12-year-old passenger in his grandfather’s vehicle, was transported to the Cook Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office noted in the statement and during brief phone interviews with the Mesabi Tribune.
On Saturday evening, the family from Wisconsin was traveling on County Road 549 in Itasca County.
Mark, the grandfather, drove the vehicle carrying the family along the rural road near Togo, an unincorporated community in Carpenter Township within George Washington State Forest. They were traveling in a rural area roughly 40 miles north of Hibbing.
Itasca County Sheriff’s deputies arrived after the 8:50 p.m. accident and received help from the Bearville Fire, Cook Ambulance, St. Louis County deputies, Minnesota State Patrol and Lifelink 3. The scene assessment: “The vehicle went off the gravel roadway, striking a tree while attempting to make a sharp curve.”
Authorities found Mark and Phillip dead at the scene. By the end of the night, Megan died of injuries sustained in the accident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.