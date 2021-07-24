VIRGINIA — A local, and quite certainly national, “treasure” has graced the walls at Virginia’s Roosevelt school since 1938.
When Virginia Northsider Duane Bryers was, in his own words, a “young buck” — long before he became a famous painter and illustrator known nationwide for his watercolors of the celebrated plump pinup girl, “Hilda” — he created a 103-foot-long, 10-foot high mural for the school depicting Iron Range mining.
There’s no telling how monetarily valuable the piece is today, said Linda Cope, one of a group of individuals who have assisted with its preservation and who knew the artist.
But it has immense historical and cultural value to the Range community.
The mural will soon have a new, even more prominent home.
The Rock Ridge school district board and Virginia City Council recently entered into a memorandum of understanding for the transfer of the artwork to the city for its display at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center, formerly called the Miners Event and Convention Center, in Virginia. There, it will be “preserved and enjoyed” for years to come, said City Director of Parks and Recreation Brian Silber.
Those involved in the project expect the mural to be moved sometime in the spring toward the end of the school year.
It will be placed on the north wall of the main arena, where it will be visible when entering the center from the south and from the public walking track.
It will not be moved in time for the event center’s grand opening, set for the week of Sept. 20, because avoiding damage to the mural while taking it down and transporting it was of utmost importance, Silber said.
The mural, dubbed “Mesabi Iron Range,” highlights the history of mining in the area and is appropriate for the mining and lumber/timber industry design theme of the center, he said.
The large artwork will be meticulously disassembled and reassembled, Cope said. It’s quite the responsibility. But, then, she and a group of community members with art backgrounds have already moved it once before.
She, along with Suzie Pearsall and Kathy Sandnas, joined a Minneapolis Art Institute conservator, janitorial staff and others in the mid-1990s to transfer the mural from its original spot on the second floor at Roosevelt to the first-floor corridor at the entrance of the former high school.
A sprinkler system was being installed at the time in the school, and the canvas was in danger of being defaced by the construction, Cope explained. She was among those, she said, who was lucky to have known the artist and to have met with him when he visited Virginia from his home in Arizona in 1998 to see the mural’s new location. An “artist reception” was held at the school, and Bryers, then 87, who had never signed the piece, inked his signature on the artwork.
Bryers, who died May 30, 2012, one month short of his 101st birthday, was, by all accounts, a jovial figure whose sense of humor was matched only by his artistic talent. He was known for his love of laughter and story-telling.
But during the mid-1930s, Bryers was a shy, red-headed, aspiring artist in his 20s, who felt strongly about the historical significance of the mining industry in northeastern Minnesota.
Born on a small farm on July 2, 1911, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, he moved to Virginia with his parents, Sam and Winifred Bryers, when he was 12 years old. He became known as the boy from Northside who carried a sketchbook wherever he went, often drawing cartoons. He also created massive ice sculptures outside the school of notable Americans, such as Amelia Earhart.
The young Bryers additionally organized a neighborhood circus, which he and friends called the Jingling Brothers Circus.
His local notererorty didn’t end there. In 1929, Bryers set a state high school pole vaulting record that would not be beaten for 30 years.
As a self-taught artist, with little experience, Bryers approached Virginia’s school board during the 1936-37 school year with his idea of painting a large-scale piece dedicated to the mining industry.
His request was turned down. But Bryers persisted, continually seeking approval for the project. The board eventually gave him the green light. The agreed-upon price for the mural: $3,000.
Bryers immediately set about researching the subject, sketching and photographing local underground and open-pit mining operations and shop activities.
He first painted the 7-foot-long center panel, depicting the Merritt Brothers, pioneers of the Mesabi Range, using workspace in the now-demolished Jefferson school. The other two, 48-foot-long panels depict open pit and underground mining from the discovery of the range’s iron ore in the 1880s to development up to the 1930s of the iron ore industry.
In all, it took the artist just eight months to complete. The mural’s canvas panels were adhered to Roosevelt’s second floor wall in 1938 using “wheat paste” — a mixture of flour and water.
While Bryers loved what he considered his “hometown” of Virginia, Minnesota, there was more in store for the budding artist.
The $3,000 mural fee gave him the funds to move to New York City to pursue a career in art. There he honed his craft in the city’s galleries. But once World War II began, Bryers enrolled in aviation mechanics school with the U.S. Army Air Force. Flight crews hired him to paint pinups on their airplanes, paying him $4 per plane.
He later began creating posters and other artwork at airfields, including in Topeka, Kansas. There he started drawing a comic strip called “Cokey” for the base newspaper, which was picked up for syndication and ran until 1951.
Bryers then returned to New York City, where he created his most famous pinup cartoon — “Hilda” — an ample-proportioned, playful, red-headed, often clumsy, usually scantily clothed pinup young woman.
According to artnet.com, Bryers had stated: “I got the idea for a plumpy gal pinup and thought I'd like to make it into a calendar series. But how was I going to sell a plump girl?”
Bryers brought “Hilda” to one of the country’s largest calendar makers, Brown & Bigelow, but officials were not sure what to do with a cartoon woman with a few extra pounds dressed in skimpy outfits. However, after a few years, the publishing company, based in St. Paul, picked up the character.
“Hilda” resonated with people, and Bryers ended up creating “Hilda” for 36 years. Images of the pinup girl are still being reprinted today.
While working on “Hilda,” Bryers moved during the late-1950s to Tucson, Arizona, and launched his other well-known venture — painting scenes of Americana, particularly with a Western theme. Many of the oil paintings depicted cowboys in the Southwest.
Some of the larger oils were made part of the permanent collections of the Frederic Remington Art Museum of New York and the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma. Some of Bryers’ artworks have sold for as much as $25,000.
When the “Mesabi Iron Range” mural was being moved down a floor at the Roosevelt school, Cope called the artist for advice. He suggested that the adhesive be loosened and people stand to catch the panels.
That’s exactly what the group did.
It was a painstaking process, however, Cope remembered. With the help of the conservator from Minneapolis, the group built frames and braces to support the panels. Parts of the artwork had been damaged from years of being unprotected and had to be retouched.
The panels were stored for some time before being moved to the first floor, kept in a temperate-controlled area of the school. Additionally, exit doors to the pool were relocated to accommodate the gigantic mural in its new space. When the mural was reinstalled, it was covered with plexiglass to further protect it.
It “takes a village” to move a mural, Cope said.
And a village is being prepared for the piece’s second move. Among those who will assist are Erik Wedge, a partner at DSGW Architects of Virginia, and Brandon Seppala, owner of Pohaki Lumber Co., of Virginia.
The group will again “frame it out to keep it stable” for transport, and the mural will be outfitted with glare-free plexiglass, Cope said.
When Bryers came to Virginia to sign the mural in 1998, he commented that, “I didn’t do bad for a young buck,” she noted.
He may not have been famous when “Mesabi Iron Range” was painted, Cope said.
But the Virginia Northsider made a name for himself in the years since, and the city is blessed to have its very own Duane Bryers’ — a significant piece in the art world; even more important to the Iron Range.
