10th annual BioBlitz set at Sax-Zim Bog

The 10th annual BioBlitz is set to take place on Aug. 6, with a chance for the community to learn about natural science.

TOIVOLA — The 300-square-mile Sax-Zim Bog is home to thousands of documented species of all sizes. People of all ages will have a chance next week to become a naturalist for a day — and possibly discover additional species.

The 10th annual BioBlitz on Aug. 6, is a chance for the community to learn side-by-side with natural science experts as they lead groups into unique habitats of the greater Sax-Zim Bog, said Sara Blanck, Sax-Zim Bog membership manager.

