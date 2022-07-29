10th annual BioBlitz set at Sax-Zim Bog

TOIVOLA — The 300-square-mile Sax-Zim Bog is home to thousands of documented species of all sizes. People of all ages will have a chance next week to become a naturalist for a day — and possibly discover additional species.
The 10th annual BioBlitz on Aug. 6, is a chance for the community to learn side-by-side with natural science experts as they lead groups into unique habitats of the greater Sax-Zim Bog, said Sara Blanck, Sax-Zim Bog membership manager.
The goal is to collect information about the biodiversity in the bog and to provide anyone interested in nature with an opportunity to explore and learn.
Participants can join field trips focused on plants and shrubs, butterflies and ladybugs, dragonflies and damselflies, aquatic biodiversity (fish, aquatic inverts, mollusks, etc.), galls, insects and bugs, spiders, wetland plants, and fungi.
There is no charge to take part.
Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the Friends of Sax-Zim Bog Welcome Center (8793 Owl Avenue in Toivola) and divide into groups based on their interests, then spend the day with naturalists exploring the bog and documenting what they find.
There are three additional field trips with separate registration available at saxzim.org.
A moths and nighttime insects trip, led by Sax-Zim Bog Head Naturalist Clinton Dexter-Nienhaus, will depart the evening prior to the BioBlitz.
A birding trip will meet at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 6 at the Wilbert Cafe parking lot in Cotton.
And a family friendly trip will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting at the center. A naturalist will lead families on an exploration in the bog near the center, teaching about all sorts of biodiversity.
After collecting samples, taking photos and recording species, attendees of the various field trips will meet back at the center at 2 p.m. for a show-and-tell. “There will be a rough count of how many species were found, and if there are any new species, we will celebrate that,” Blanck said.
“Amazingly, we have documented nearly 3,000 species of living things in the bog,” said Lori Williams, board president of the Friends of Sax-Zim Bog. “Through this year’s participation at the BioBlitz, that number will surely grow and help to deepen our knowledge of its biodiversity.”
Friends of Sax-Zim Bog is a nonprofit conservation group founded in 2010 to preserve and protect the greater Sax-Zim Bog area through land preservation, education, research, and communication.
The bog spans from Zim in the north to nearly Floodwood in the south, and from the Toivola Swamp east to Stone Lake and U.S. Highway 53.
The bog is known as one of the premier areas in the country to see boreal birds, such as the Great Gray Owl and Boreal Chickadee, and attracts birders from around the world. The bog is also home to black spruce and tamarack, upland aspen/maple forests, floodplain forest, sandy upland pine stands, rivers, lakes, farms, meadows, and towns. “This is the magic mix that makes the area so attractive to so many different species,” according to the bog’s website.
The BioBlitz is one of the bog’s “hallmark field experiences,” and “every year we look forward to sharing this place with experts and excited field trip participants,” according to a press release.
There are often repeat attendees, but organizers are hoping for many new ones during this 10-year celebration, Blanck said. “It’s open to all levels. You don’t have to be a scientist. Everyone is welcome to join in.”
The experience is sure to teach participants some “fascinating” things about nature, and people “will come out with a better understanding of the bog,” she said.
