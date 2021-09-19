HIBBING — Mary Scofield addressed her father, 100-year-old World War II veteran Joseph Berklich, and the crowd of friends and relatives gathered at the Hibbing Memorial Building on Wednesday, "We are celebrating you today, Dad... this a true testament of your impact... Through God's guidance you persevered... You are the most amazing father. I love you, Dad."
The ceremony, kept from Berklich as a surprise, was to present him with replicas of World War II medals he had lost and to award him a Bronze Star Medal for heroic action when he served in the U.S. Army in the Asiatic Pacific Theater of Operations during World War II.
Scofield added, "The word hero came to my mind. You had the courage to go off to war." And Berklich's mother, a Croatian immigrant, was given her United States
citizenship because all four of her sons were serving in the war overseas.
"Oh, God, I just can't thank you enough," Berklich could be heard saying as his daughter spoke. "She said we were just going for a ride. Then I saw all this. Everybody has been so great."
Ronald Hein, brigadier general of the Minnesota Army National Guard and director of the St. Louis County Historical Society, addressed the audience, saying he first met Berklich at Berklich's 100th birthday observance in February 2021. "His daughter told me Joe had lost all of his medals (in a fire at his parents' house shortly after he returned from the war)." Then in interviewing Berklich on another occasion, Hein learned of Berklich's actions in the war and so Hein set about the process to have Berklich awarded a Bronze Star.
The Bronze Star Medal is a decoration awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces for either heroic achievement, heroic service, meritorious achievement or meritorious service in a combat zone.
Sergeant First Class Jinny Noyes of the Army National Guard 94th Cavalry Squadron read the order that said in part, "The Bronze Star Medal is awarded to any person who, after December 6, 1941, while serving with the Armed Forces of the United States, distinguishes himself or herself by heroic or meritorious achievement or service, while engaged in an action against an enemy of the United States.
"Staff Sergeant Joseph M. Berklich, Company I, 3rd Battalion, 164th Infantry Regiment, Americal Division, is awarded the Bronze Star Medal."
The order further read, "During the period 25 December 1943 to 24 November 1945, SSG Berklich consistently manifested exemplary professionalism and initiative in obtaining outstanding results... His rapid assessment and solution to numerous problems greatly enhanced the effectiveness of his platoon against a determined and aggressive enemy. Despite adversities and under the harshest conditions, he consistently performed his duties in a resolute and efficient manner. His loyalty, diligence and devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his Unit and the United States Army."
Among the guests at the event was Berklich's good friend and fellow 100-year-old veteran, Bill Loushine from Chisholm. Another guest joked to Berklich, "They want you to re-up. They're going to send you to the front lines."
St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich said to the audience, "What a great honor. How lucky we are to have two centenarians here. This guy (Berklich) just doesn't quit. He goes and goes."
JoAnne Coombe of the St. Louis County Historical Society praised Berklich and said, "Thank you for your service, sir."
Then Jack Lund, master of ceremonies and a Hibbing VFW Post 1221 officer, told a story of Berklich distributing Buddy Poppies at Super One when he was in his late 90s. Berklich had said to Lund, "I don't think I did enough," and promptly donated $100 of his own money.
