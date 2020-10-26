AURORA — Minnesota Power crews worked through the night on Saturday to restore power in the Aurora area after a large tree fell and severed a major transmission line north of McKinley that afternoon.
Nearly 1,400 customers were without power for 12-plus hours after the outage occurred. Power was restored to all customers at 5:26 a.m. on Sunday.
In a news release, MP said the incident happened in a remote area with difficult access, adding to the time for local crews to identify the cause of the outage. Additional crews were dispatched from Duluth on Saturday evening to deliver the specialized tracked vehicles that were needed to reach and repair the transmission line in difficult terrain.
“We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding during this unusually long outage and realize the inconvenience it caused as overnight temperatures dropped below freezing.’’
Minnesota Power provides electric service within a 26,000-square-mile area in northeastern Minnesota for 145,000 customers, 15 municipalities and some of the largest industrial customers in the United States. More information can be found at www.mnpower.com.
