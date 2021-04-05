BEMIDJI — Local students have been placed on Bemidji State's dean's list for the Fall 2020 semester.
Emmalee Line, Aurora; Brandon Rothauge, Babbitt; Grayson Hartshorn, Chisholm; Joe Lescarbeau, Chisholm; Michael Yonkovich, Chisholm; Cheyenne Bever, Eveleth; Zachary Lindseth, Eveleth; Emily Rinne, Eveleth; Natalie Fultz, Gilbert; Madison Lampton, Hibbing; Meghan Roy, Hibbing; Taylor Stish, Hibbing; Owen Walters, Hibbing; Stephanie Wesley, Hibbing; Abby Moore, Mountain Iron; Wyatt Phaneuf, Mountain Iron; Morgan Seopa, Side Lake; Jacob McElhannon, Virginia; Alexis Kudis, Zim; Cecilia Clusiau, Nashwauk; Elizabeth Korpi, Pengilly; Caitlin Smith, Pengilly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.