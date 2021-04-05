BEMIDJI — Local students have been placed on Bemidji State's dean's list for the Fall 2020 semester.

Emmalee Line, Aurora; Brandon Rothauge, Babbitt; Grayson Hartshorn, Chisholm; Joe Lescarbeau, Chisholm; Michael Yonkovich, Chisholm; Cheyenne Bever, Eveleth; Zachary Lindseth, Eveleth; Emily Rinne, Eveleth; Natalie Fultz, Gilbert; Madison Lampton, Hibbing; Meghan Roy, Hibbing; Taylor Stish, Hibbing; Owen Walters, Hibbing; Stephanie Wesley, Hibbing; Abby Moore, Mountain Iron; Wyatt Phaneuf, Mountain Iron; Morgan Seopa, Side Lake; Jacob McElhannon, Virginia; Alexis Kudis, Zim; Cecilia Clusiau, Nashwauk; Elizabeth Korpi, Pengilly; Caitlin Smith, Pengilly.

