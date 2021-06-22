ST. PAUL, Minn. — Local students attending Bethel University in St. Paul, have been named to the Dean's List for academic excellence for the spring 2021 semester.

The Dean's List honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater.

Abigail Schwamm, senior; Rebecca Zwolinski, Stephen Schwamm, all of Ely

Kayleen Schacht, Senior, Brian and Alea Schacht, all of Hibbing

