Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2021 spring semester honors lists.

The President's List includes 398 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.

The Dean's List includes 325 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.

Central Lakes College is a comprehensive community and technical college in the Minnesota State System. The college serves about 5,500 students annually in liberal arts and career education programs.

Mary Autio, President's List, Floodwood

Luke Gabrielson, Dean's List, Orr

Travis Vogh, Dean's List, Soudan

Brandon Koch, Dean's List, Virginia

