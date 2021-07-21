ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University graduated more than 950 students during spring semester 2021.

The following students from our area received degrees. They are as follows:

Donivan Anderson, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science, Floodwood

Dakotah Anderson, Bachelor of Science, Finance, Cum Laude, Hibbing

Makenzie Sokoloski, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude, Orr

Alyssa Kingsley, Bachelor of Science, Social Work, Cum Laude, Virginia

Julie Przekwas, Doctor of Education, Educational Administration & Leadership, Virginia

Julie Przekwas, Graduate Certificate, Educational Administration, Virginia

St. Cloud State University is Minnesota's second-largest university, with more than 11,000 students from our regional communities, area states and 90 different nations. Students choose from more than 60 graduate study programs and more than 200 majors, minors and pre-professional programs that hold nearly every available national accreditation. The 100-acre campus is located about an hour northwest of Minneapolis along the banks of the Mississippi River.

