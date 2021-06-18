MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Andrew Horvat, Mountain Iron, has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. He is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Corporate Communication.
To make the Dean's List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college - for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean's List.
