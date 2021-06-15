MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The following residents were named to the Mount Mary University Spring 2021 Dean's List:

Shawna Butler, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Ely

The Dean's List honors full-time students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or better while taking 12 or more credits during the recent semester. Part-time students are eligible for the Dean's List when they have earned a 3.6 GPA or better while completing at least 6 credits.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments