Amanda Johnson wins gold

Amanda Johnson, 18, recently obtained a gold medal in U.S. Figure Skating’s “moves” category, a top honor. She will be among more than 100 skaters participating in this weekend’s recital at Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.

 Cathy Kissel

VIRGINIA—Amanda Johnson was just a tender age 4 when she first stepped on the ice, her legs bowed from a childhood condition.

Gymnastics or figure skating would be good therapy, a doctor told her family.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments