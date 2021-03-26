The regional Knowledge Bowl tournament was held this past week with larger Tier I schools competing on March 22nd and smaller Tier II schools competing on March 23rd. Both tiers used the same set of challenging questions as the regional tournament presents students with some of the most difficult questions of the season. The top three finishers from each tier advanced to the state tournament which will be held online on April 9.
18 teams competed in the Tier I regional tournament with Proctor taking first place with a score of 100, Duluth East 4 placed second with 81.5, and Duluth East 3 placed third with 72.5. Rock Ridge competed against larger Duluth area schools in the Tier I tournament due to Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia combining as one this season. Rock Ridge 3 placed 11th with 56, Rock Ridge 1 placed 12th with 50, and Rock Ridge 2 placed 15th with 39.
19 teams competed in the Tier II regional tournament with Chisholm taking first place with a score of 80.5, Cook County 2 placed second with 79, and Marshall placed third with 75. Other local area teams included Northeast Range 1 which placed 6th with 53, Mesabi East placed 11th with 44.5, Northwoods 2 placed 12th with 43, Northwoods 1 placed 14th with 40, and Nashwauk-Keewatin placed 18th with 35.
There were many logistical and technological challenges this Knowledge Bowl season due to the pandemic, but students quickly adapted and they look forward to another great season next year. The Northeast Service Cooperative and all of the local area coaches would like to thank the students who participated in the Knowledge Bowl this year and would also like to recognize all of the supportive parents and community members that value academic activities. Academic programs such as Knowledge Bowl demonstrate that there are multiple ways for students to compete and represent their schools.
