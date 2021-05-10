BABBITT — Crystal Schlueter of Babbitt, Minn., is one step away from winning $10,000 and being crowned the winner of Thomas’ ‘Split Decisions’ Recipe Contest, but she needs your help!
Thomas’ English Muffins, the #1 English Muffin in America, celebrated National English Muffin Day on April 23 by inviting fans to create with both sides of their English muffin. No more choosing between salty and sweet! A Babbitt resident, Crystal created Hawaiian Pesto Pizza on one half and Hawaiian Cheesecake Pizza on the other.
Out of more than 9,500 submissions, Crystal was chosen as one of the top five finalists in America for her recipes!
Now Crystal needs you and your readership to help win the $10,000 grand prize! From now until May 16, your audience has the chance to vote for Crystal online at NationalEnglishMuffinDay.com to help her secure this victory! The recipe with the most votes will be awarded the $10,000 grand prize on May 17!
Thomas’ is sweetening the deal as well: 25 random voters who vote at NationalEnglishMuffinDay.com will win a $400 grocery gift card! Your readers can support Crystal and have the chance to win as well!
