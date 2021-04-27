Local missing child case garners national attention

Image courtesy of Investigation Discovery and Radley Studios
People Magazine Investigates is featuring the disappearance of LeeAnna Warner in a segment called, “Little Girl Gone,” airing at 9 p.m. Central Time Monday, May 3 on Channel Investigation Discovery, also known as the ID Network. Warner disappeared from her neighborhood in Chisholm in 2003 when she was just 5 and has yet to be found. She would now be 23.
