Local missing child case garners national attention

People Magazine Investigates is featuring the disappearance of LeeAnna Warner in a segment called, “Little Girl Gone,” airing at 9 p.m. Central Time Monday, May 3 on Channel Investigation Discovery, also known as the ID Network. Warner disappeared from her neighborhood in Chisholm in 2003 when she was just 5 and has yet to be found. She would now be 23.

 Image courtesy of Investigation Discovery and Radley Studios

