IRON RANGE—It appears market inflation on the heels of a pandemic did not greatly affect smaller retailers on the Iron Range in 2022.
Many local businesses followed national trends of incorporating flexibility and creativeness into attracting and maintaining customers, such as upping their social media and online presence.
“This year people looked for and shopped where there were specials or discounts offered more than in years’ past,” said Shelly Hanson, president of the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Retail and service businesses have seen a steady increase in traffic and sales to their stores over the past year,” she said.
Most small businesses were hit somewhat hard during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and flowing into last year. But one thing business owners have learned from that time was how to adjust.
“Businesses are embracing the use of social media and store apps to reward customers and give them an ‘inside’ look to what is at the store, deals that are coming up or added reward programs,” Hanson said.
According to the National Retail Federation, retail is the nation’s largest private-sector employer, driving the U.S. economy and supporting 52 million jobs in communities across the country.
In Minnesota, 25% of jobs are supported by the retail industry.
As the retail sector in the Midwest entered 2022 with increasing inflation and lingering supply chain issues, coupled with a strong consumer desire for experiences, retailers have improved the way they operate and embraced a broader approach, according to sources. For instance, building a solid digital presence to offer app purchases and food delivery creates a greater number of ways for customers to buy. And retailers who focus on both online space and have strong brick-and-mortar locations continue to perform well.
Laurentian Chamber of Commerce business members have reported differing results, said Teresa Appelwick, president and CEO.
It “varies across sectors,” she said. “Some have continued to see a decrease in sales compared to 2019, while others say that their sales are up. Many of our small business retailers felt extra-loved this year. But, with inflation, some retailers cannot compete on price alone.”
The Laurentian Chamber of Commerce represents the business communities of the eastern Range, including the Quad Cities of Eveleth, Gilbert, Mountain Iron, and Virginia, along with Buhl, Biwabik, and other cities.
“Suppliers have increased prices, and those costs have gotten passed along to our restaurants and retailers,” she explained. “This has also required some creative and flexible staffing to offset some of the increased costs. Inflation is affecting everyone—whether 5% increase or nearly 200%.”
Businesses are definitely learning to adapt in the current economic climate, Appelwick said.
“Laser engraving and more local printing solutions have been integrated into some businesses. One area our retailers are consistently competitive is customer service. Ask and you shall receive. Our restaurants who offer catering services will customize to your needs in ways that rival anything you would find ‘in the city.’”
The Hibbing chamber has seen an increase in business memberships, Hanson said. “Business owners are looking for ways to be connected to the community, utilizing our services to help them in areas such as social media advertising, leadership and staffing.”
The area, in fact, is experiencing an expanding business environment.
The North Ridge Community Credit Union of Hibbing is celebrating a grand opening next week in its new building. “Yoder Lumber will be expanding in the near future. A dermatologist will also be in the same building. One of our fitness centers will be relocated to a bigger building in the next year. We have a new Mexican restaurant in town,” Hanson said.
Additionally a new nightclub is opening this weekend. “We also have had the Crescendo Orchestra open up a studio rehearsal space downtown this month.”
There has also been growth in the Quad Cities area.
“Living Well Physical Therapy recently moved into Eveleth to expand their service area,” Appelwick said, adding that the Laurentian Chamber “saw twice as many new members in 2022 than in 2021 or 2022—the largest year of growth we have had in recent history.”
“We have heard from several folks this year who are considering the Quad Cities for their business ventures,” she said. “The Quad Cities are a great location choice to start a business thanks to our location and Hallmark feel.”
Additionally, “we have a large investment into downtown Virginia with The Forge Social Haus coming in 2023.”
—-
The “End of the Road” Ely area, boarding the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness—marketed as a destination visitor location—has experienced a slightly different retail trend over the past several years.
During the pandemic, the area experienced more of a boom than other parts of the area, state and country.
“We had a couple strong years —during 2020 and 2021 our economy was very strong,” said Eva Sebesta, executive director of the Ely Chamber of Commerce.
People were seeking places to “get away from the more populated areas,” and the Ely area had “a big surge” in visitors, she said.
Not only did lodging, outfitting and attractions benefit from the upswing, but the economic upsurge filtered into the shops and restaurants, Sebesta said.
This past year, however, inflation has presented “a little bit of a downside.”
The feedback the chamber has received from attractions such as the International Wolf Center and the North American Bear Center is that admissions are down.
“Folks coming into the visitor center have indicated they are choosing to pick one attraction to visit instead of multiple places,” Sebesta explained. Visitors have also sought low-cost outdoor adventures.
“They were looking to make their dollar go as far as it could,” she said, and “retail was a little bit down compared to the last several years.”
A housing shortage and loss of local daycare services also affected the town’s economy. But it is nothing Ely can’t easily recover from, Sebesta said, noting that childcare opportunities that will allow more two-earner households are on the horizon.
A few new retailers also moved into the Ely area this past year. The town’s positive reputation of “quirkiness”—which includes distinctive Ely-made and Northwoods products—has also kept business going.
Hanson said looking ahead to 2023, local consumers can help community businesses in several ways in addition to buying locally and using local services.
People can “share on social media a business’ post of their upcoming sales or events, write a positive review and share it regarding your positive interaction with a local business, or take a part-time position at a retail or service industry to help them with staffing.”
Appelwick had similar suggestions.
“Continue to ask for services and products from our local retailers, first,” she said. “People would be pleasantly surprised at how some of our businesses are willing to adapt.”
Also, she added, “don’t be afraid to explore your own business idea. If you wish we had a particular experience, product, or service—entertain the idea of being the person to provide that for our area. You aren’t the only one who wishes it existed, and you have a small business community willing to support you in your endeavor.”
