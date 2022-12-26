COOK—This “most wonderful time of the year” is a good opportunity to get a start on capturing the beauty of winter for the Northwoods Friends of the Arts photo contest in Cook.
The contest, open to anyone, has been an annual tradition for about a dozen years, and this season the nonprofit membership arts association decided to start seeking entries early so photographers could work on shooting winter scenes while the wintry wonderland lasts, said Judith Ulseth, NWFA board member and publicist.
Photographers may enter unlimited photos for $10 per entry. Cash prizes of $100 and $50 will be awarded.
The association’s mission is “to inspire, nurture, and celebrate the arts” in northeastern Minnesota. It displays the art of 30 to 40 artists year-round at the Cook main street gallery at 210 S. River St.
Contest entries may be of any subject—spring scenes, sporting events, gatherings or action shots, Ulseth said.
Winners were originally picked by specific judges, but now the public gets to decide, she added.
Prizewinners will be determined by those who visit the gallery exhibit and vote for their favorite photos from March 2 to 31. A reception will be held at 5 p.m. on March 31 to announce the winners.
Qualifying photo sizes are 5-by-7-inches or 8-by-10-inches. Matting will be provided for uniform display.
The NWFA gallery, which features original artworks, crafts and gifts, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Currently on display in the gallery’s Wolfe Den are watercolors by Judy Moline and “second hand roses.”
The gallery also holds classes that are open to non-members.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.