Pictured is a wintery photograph captured by local artist Cecilia Rolando. The Northwoods Friends of the Arts encourages photographers to begin taking photos for its March contest this winter.

COOK—This “most wonderful time of the year” is a good opportunity to get a start on capturing the beauty of winter for the Northwoods Friends of the Arts photo contest in Cook.

The contest, open to anyone, has been an annual tradition for about a dozen years, and this season the nonprofit membership arts association decided to start seeking entries early so photographers could work on shooting winter scenes while the wintry wonderland lasts, said Judith Ulseth, NWFA board member and publicist.

