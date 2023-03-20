Fascinating fossils

Minnesota Discovery Center is hosting a family day and lecture focused on fossils this Saturday, March 25.

 Minnesota Discovery Center

CHISHOLM—A day filled with family fun and information on fossils and dinosaurs is coming to Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.

The next Family Discovery Day, “Fossils! Fossils! Fossils!” is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at MDC. That same evening at 5 p.m. there is a lecture and question and answer session featuring Hastings, Science Museum of Minnesota Fitzpatrick Chair of Paleontology. Regular admission rates apply.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments