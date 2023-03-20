CHISHOLM—A day filled with family fun and information on fossils and dinosaurs is coming to Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
The next Family Discovery Day, “Fossils! Fossils! Fossils!” is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at MDC. That same evening at 5 p.m. there is a lecture and question and answer session featuring Hastings, Science Museum of Minnesota Fitzpatrick Chair of Paleontology. Regular admission rates apply.
“I recommend people come early if you’re coming to the Science Museum presentation get you admission both events, get a bite to eat and discover things with paleontology at Minnesota Discovery Center,” MDC Fund Development and Marketing Coordinator Jordan Metsa said.
Metsa said MDC is excited to grow its paleontology program through programs such as the one planned for Saturday.
“We’re hoping families will come down and discover our fossil collection,” Metsa said.
MDC Paleontologist John Westgaard and Hastings will be on hand during Family Day
The event features two paleontologists, John Westergaard, MDC and Alex Hastings, Phd., Science Museum of Minnesota.
“It’s a chance for the public to come and see what types of fossils that we find here and Cretaceous Age Minnesota,” MDC Paleontologist John Westgaard said. “They’re be kids activities, some sort of hands-on fossil related activity, plenty of samples, things to look at and hold.”
Special guests HAPP, the T-Rex, and HAPP’s new Dino friend, Cera the Triceratop will be making available for photos, so bring along your cameras or cell phones.
For the first time there is a themed-menu available for Family Day. A Cretaceous menu is available to purchase from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and consists of Dino Dogs (hot dogs), Raptor Nuggets (chicken nuggets), served with Fossil Tots (tater tots), and a free dinosaur sugar cookie (while supplies last).
In his presentation, Hastings is planning an update on Minnesota in the Ice Age, and the Science Museum of Minnesota’s efforts to declare a Minnesota State Fossil. There will also be an opportunity for questions and answers.
