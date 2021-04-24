Annabelle Starkovich takes a big swing at the ball during Virginia Little League tryouts Monday evening at the Miner’s Memorial Building in Virginia. The youth baseball league is hoping for a big turnout of players after the 2020 season was shortened because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Nathan Kralich catches a pop up during Monday evening’s Little League tryouts held at the Miner’s Memorial Building. The youth baseball league is hoping for a more normal summer season after COVID-19 restrictions cost much of the season to be lost.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments