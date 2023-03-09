ST. PAUL, Minn.—The House Taxes Committee held a public hearing Thursday on legislation authored by Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL—Aurora) to fully exempt Social Security benefits from Minnesota’s state income tax. The legislation also makes a portion of public pension benefits exempt from state income tax.

“Minnesota seniors have worked hard and have made contributions to their communities and state their entire lives. As they enter their golden years, they deserve to do so with economic security, and eliminating taxes on Social Security benefits—benefits they’ve earned—is one step toward that reality,” Rep. Lislegard said. “As I talk to folks on the Iron Range, the Social Security tax is consistently one of the issues I hear about most frequently and passionately. A lack of fiscal resources is no longer a barrier to getting this done, and with a historic budget surplus, we should finish last year’s bipartisan work and eliminate this tax once and for all.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments