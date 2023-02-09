ST. PAUL—Wednesday, the Minnesota House Property Tax Division held a public hearing on legislation authored by Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL—Aurora), the committee chair, to significantly boost state funding for Local Government Aid and County Program Aid. Rep. Lislegard’s bill would deliver an additional $150 million to each program, both of which are critical tools communities count on to deliver vital public services while keeping property taxes in check.

According to the news release from the Minnesota House of Representatives, the bill also modernizes the LGA distribution formula.

