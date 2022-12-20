Linemen endure grueling winter storm

Linemen worked in dangerous, difficult conditions such as in this photo in Goodland, to restore power during last week’s snowstorm.

 Photo courtesy of Lake Country Power

Adam Marotz and fellow Lake Country Power lineman endured hour-after-hour of brutal weather conditions, ever-present dangers and never-ending physical challenges to restore electrical power to members.

“If you were exercising, it was a good leg day,” Marotz, a crew chief in McGregor said of last week’s snowstorm. “A lot of times, we had to go back to old school rigging and walk in with a front guy busting trail for the other guys.”

