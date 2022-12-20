Linemen endure grueling winter storm

Adam Marotz and fellow Lake Country Power lineman endured hour-after-hour of brutal weather conditions, ever-present dangers and never-ending physical challenges to restore electrical power to members.
“If you were exercising, it was a good leg day,” Marotz, a crew chief in McGregor said of last week’s snowstorm. “A lot of times, we had to go back to old school rigging and walk in with a front guy busting trail for the other guys.”
Lineworkers at Lake Country Power and Minnesota Power, joined by reinforcements from Minnesota electrical cooperatives and utilities as far as Kansas City, worked long hours through grueling conditions to return power to tens of thousands of customers across the Iron Range and from Hinckley and Nisswa-Pine River-Walker to as far north as Crane Lake.
Lake Country Power officials say last week’s snowstorm ranks at the top for winter outages and repair challenges.
“I’ve been here 12 years and this is definitely the worst winter storm I’ve seen,” Derek Howe, Lake Country Power chief operating officer said. “First, it was the heavy snow on the lines and they break and blow a fuse. Then, when the snow comes off, the lines gallop and they short out again.”
Fifty Lake Country Power linemen, joined by about 40 lineman from other rural electrical cooperatives, had a rough time even getting to outages due to impassable roads and feet of heavy, wet snow along power lines.
“This one is probably one of the worst we’ve ever seen in the winter time,” Al Dorr, a 27-year Lake Country Power employee said. “Snow was deep and we had limited access to restore power. Snow would come off the lines and fall on us and you were wet all the time. You were wet from the time you went out until you go home.”
At the peak, Lake Country Power had 12,736 members without power, Howe said.
Areas around Cohasset and Kettle River were hardest hit, he said.
Conditions were dangerous, Marotz said.
“We would be working on a span of wire and a tree would fall on the span next to us,” Marotz said. “In one place, we had a pickup parked on the side of a road and we didn’t get 10-15 feet away from it and the top of a tree fell limb fell and swiped the truck.”
Snow was so heavy and slick that Lake Country Power line repair trucks got stuck on main roads as they moved from one outage to another, Tami Zaun, Lake Country Power public relations coordinator said.
In some instances, Lake Country Power crews used their trucks to pull out motorists stuck on roads, Zaun said.
As the storm unfolded, emergency services departments in area counties reached out to Lake Country Power, Howe said.
“One thing we learned from this is that in the future we can reach out to county emergency services and sheriff’s departments to plow the roads,” Howe said.
Repair cost estimates aren’t yet known, Howe said.
It will take weeks to add up all the costs including line and pole replacement, truck and equipment costs along with labor, he said.
Lake Country Power linemen initially worked 24 hours straight followed by multiple 16 hour days followed by a 24-hour day as the cooperative finished restoring power to all customers.
As of late Monday morning, all Lake Country Power members had power except a few seasonal residents, Howe said.
Linemen were seeking some sorely-needed rest, but on Monday, were back to work.
Without wind or warmer weather, additional outages could occur as trees continue to snap under the weight of snow, Howe said.
Through it all, linemen worked extremely hard in very difficult conditions, he said.
“It was tough going for the guys because it was so wet,” Howe said. “You have a lot of trees down and you have to cut the trees before you can fix the line. They were trudging through two feet of wet snow and in some places it was up to their waist. Some of the guys told me they were pretty stiff and sore after all that.”
Minnesota Power at the height of the storm had about 18,000 customers without power, Amy Rutledge, Minnesota Power manager—corporate communications.
Heaviest hit areas were from Cloquet to Hinckley, Rutledge said. Crosby to Walker and the Nisswa-Pine River-Walker areas were also hit hard, Rutledge said.
The number of tickets (reported outages) set winter storm records, according to Minnesota Power.
“It’s number one,” Josh Goutermont, Minnesota Power director of grid operations said in comparing the storm to previous winter events. “We were just talking about that last night. We have a 30-year veteran on our team who’s been all over the country who said it was one of the worst he’s seen. I’ve been working for Minnesota Power for 20 years and it’s number one for us.”
Impassable roads and deep, wet snow made extremely challenging work for linemen, Goutermont said.
“Our lineman said it was like raining slush on them,” Goutermont said of the Cloquet to Hinckley area. “It was tough to get places. We had to use tracked vehicles or snowmobiles.”
Minnesota Power’s Iron Range customers weren’t hit as hard, Goutermont said.
“Frankly, we dodged a bullet on the Iron Range,” Goutermont said. “That’s huge territory for us and not to get hit hard there was a blessing.”
Despite facing more hazards than summer storms, linemen worked safely, Goutermont said.
“They worked long days doing physically demanding work,” Goutermont said. “They were tired. By the fourth day, there were some pretty long faces, but they fought through it and really watched out for each other.”
As of Sunday night, Minnesota Power had restored power to all customers, Goutermont said.
Despite being without power for extended periods, many customers showed appreciation to linemen, Rutledge said.
“In general, our customers were very understanding and we appreciate that,” Rutledge said. “Some came out to thank them, some expressed their appreciation on social media and some rolled down their car windows and thanked them for their work.”
