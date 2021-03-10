EVELETH — Eveleth City Councilors on Wednesday morning unanimously approved Jesse Linde as the new police chief for the Iron Range city of about 3,500 people.
The post opened up after Chief Tim Koivunen announced his retirement last week, effective Friday.
Linde currently serves as deputy chief of the Eveleth Police Department, a job he’s held for the last six years. He’s a 15-year veteran of the city’s police force.
“It is truly an honor to be appointed as the new chief of police,” Linde said in an email. “I have been serving the citizens of Eveleth for 15 years and look forward to my new roles as chief of police.”
Koivunen said he was happy for Linde and his family, and wished the new chief well.
“I have all the faith and trust that Chief Linde will lead with pride, integrity and professionalism that our communities expect and deserve,” he said in an email Wednesday. “I have worked side by side with Chief Linde and have the highest respect for him.”
Koivunen, 52, was born and raised in Eveleth. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Around 1991, he started as a cop in Biwabik and then worked a stint for Fayal Township before joining the Virginia Police Department in 1993. He worked various roles for nearly 19 years in the then-busy city, as a patrol, field and D.A.R.E. officer. He returned to his hometown of Eveleth to become the police chief in April 2012.
Linde added that he hopes to build on the foundation that the Eveleth Police Department has established in the city.
“I am proud of officers and what they do each day to keep our residents safe,” he said. “We have great community support and I look forward to building on that.”
Eric Killelea contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.