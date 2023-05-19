HIBBING—Members of the Lincoln Parent Teacher Organization are tickled pink by this year’s color run fundraising efforts as students managed to pull in over $56,000 in donations.
Make that $56,606 to be exact—nearly double the goal and a new record for the Lincoln Color Run, an annual event since 2015.
“The students went above and beyond! We raised $56,606 through online and direct donations. We had an initial goal of $30,000, but these kids exceeded this tremendously,” said one of the event’s organizers, Kayla Hintz. “The students earned individual prizes as they fundraised, as well as school-wide special incentives such as wacky hair day, principals wear wigs day, and teachers in tutus day. That really kept them motivated!”
The actual running part of the fundraiser—complete with all the various colored powders dumped on participants—will take place today at Lincoln, as over 700 students and staff are set to participate in the day-long event.
“We are having a special Fun Day for all the students to celebrate the end of the year,” Hintz said. “They will get to enjoy bounce houses, games, cotton candy, chips, popcorn, giant freezies, and more. Plus, we have some high fundraising students who have earned a spot on the ‘silly string squad’ and they get to silly string their teachers!”
Alex Stene, a fifth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary in Hibbing, and president of the PTO, said every staff member of Lincoln elementary can participate in the run.
“We facilitate the color run around Lincoln elementary grounds and every so often students get a different color powder dumped on them. They can walk, jog, run, dance, or prance their way through,” Stene said. “It is not open to the public. To keep our Lincoln elementary students safe, we ask that only those who have registered to volunteer for the event through our Lincoln PTO be in attendance.”
She added that she is very thankful to Hintz and Jessica Whitney “who graciously opted to spearhead the event for us, and also Rachel Andria who did a lot of the documentation and organization in the background,” Stene said. “They have revolutionized the Color Run and have been beyond organized. Lastly, another thank you to our very involved color run committee. Without our extensive volunteer base, none of this would be possible.”
Hintz said all involved were “very shocked and very grateful for the support from community members and friends/family of these students.”
She said the funds raised will be used for field trips, classroom enrichment activities, bussing costs, family fun nights, and special events that the PTO brings to the school such as Ninja Anywhere.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.