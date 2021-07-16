BUCYK — Breakfast on the lake is served as usual at Life of Riley Resort.
Despite an early Sunday morning fire that devastated four buildings near water's edge at the Lake Vermilion Resort, business goes on as normal.
That includes the resort's traditional breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. every day through mid-August.
“We are open for business and are more-or-less fully functional,” Josh Gillson, manager of the family-owned resort said as a new fuel tank was positioned near a dock. “As of now, all systems are go.”
None of the resort's cabins were damaged in the July 11 fire.
However, a merchandise store, gazebo, game room, and bait house, were leveled.
Days later, the smell of burnt wood, disintegrated Life of Riley branded clothing, historical items, postcards, hats, mugs, patches, and logging memorabilia, lingers in the air.
Every half hour or so, curious boaters idle past the resort to survey the damage.
But the fire isn't keeping resort owners down.
Within hours after the approximately 1 a.m. blaze, former dock workers, housekeepers, community members, friends, neighbors, and area businesses, rallied to support the Gillson family.
The resort has since 1979 been owned by Rock and Lee Gillson. Josh Gillson and brother Caleb are in line to take over ownership from their parents.
Over the past week, the family has been 'overwhelmed,' by support, they say.
“If I was going to put it into a word, I would say 'immediate',” Josh Gillson said of the community response. “The sun was up and everyone was already informed of it. By noon, we had former staff, neighbors and other folks from around the lake here to help.”
Some community members helped clean up rubble.
Over the next few days, others sent text messages and emails.
Some sent cash.
“Was I surprised at the support?,” Josh Gillson said. “Not really. When word got out that Riley (the resort) needed help, they were here. People just showed up. But was I surprised at the speed in which it all happened? - Yes.”
Businesses from Buyck, Cook, Orr, and Crane Lake, along with businesses in other northern Minnesota communities, also came to aid to the resort and clean-up crews.
Subway in Cook donated sub sandwiches.
Menard's in Virginia pulled into the resort unannounced in a truck to drop off cases of bottled water.
Zup's delivered a gift card in-person along with food.
Super One in Virginia provided sacks of bread to help feed workers.
“It's hard to describe the community support,” Rock Gillson said. “It's been phenomenal locally and all the way down to Virginia. It's been kind of overwhelming.”
Stan Ward, a guest from South Carolina in cabin #1, discovered the fire.
“It was normal for me,” Ward said. “I had to get up and go to the bathroom. I had the window open a crack because of the heat and it sounded like it was raining. I looked out of the window and saw the road didn't have any rain on it. Then, I saw the gazebo on fire. I was thinking this could get bad for all of us. So I immediately called 9-1-1.”
Several cabins stand on a small hill just behind the buildings that caught fire.
“If there was any wind, it would have gone into those cabins,” Ward said.
However, other than damage to a nearby restroom building, none of the cabins burned.
A cause for the fire hasn't been determined, Rock Gillson said.
As clean-up continues this weekend, the family remains thankful for the support, he said.
“The biggest overwhelming response was from staff alumni,” Rock Gillson said. “Over 42 years, we've had five or six staff every summer, so you add that up and it's quite a few. To have those local kids show up unannounced in work clothes is pretty cool.”
Plans over the next 7-10 years were to build a new store, game room, and bait house, Josh Gillson said.
But the fire has altered those plans.
“We wanted to get five or six cabins rebuilt and then look at the store,” Josh Gillson said. “That's just been pushed up the priority list.”
As reconstruction plans take shape, the family wants to rebuild the right way, he said.
“We absolutely would love to rebuild as soon as possible, but we want to do it right for the long-term, for the next 20, 30 or 40 years,” he said. “We're going to plan ahead and look at what we can add for amenities.”
The resort, which dates to 1929, holds memories for a lot of people, Josh Gillson said.
“You know it's just a building, but for a lot of people it feels like a person,” Josh Gillson said. “There's a lot of emotional attachment to the resort and the buildings.”
A gofundme page – Help Life of Riley Resort rebuild after fire - has been set up to help.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.