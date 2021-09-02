Hibbing Public Library
Hello library lovers!
The Hibbing Library is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. You can now come into the library for express browsing and computer usage. We still encourage use of our curbside service whenever possible, if you prefer. We offer online story time on our Facebook page and free book giveaways at Bennett Park and the HRA during the Meet Up and Chow Down program.
Virtual Summer Reading Stats
This year we tried something new by using Beanstack, an online Summer Reading Program. Despite difficulties with the pandemic, Hibbing still managed to get a total of 218 readers signed up. The total minutes read by all participants was 130,354 minutes which equals 2,172.5 HOURS! That’s quite a lot of reading!
Thank you to our 2021 Summer Reading Program Sponsors!
City of Hibbing
Arrowhead Library System
Hibbing Foundation
Northland Foundation
Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Muktuk
Muktuk is a traditional Inuit and Chukchi food consisting of frozen whale skin and blubber. Muktuk is most often made from the skin and blubber of the bowhead whale, although the beluga and the narwhal are also used. Usually eaten raw, today it is occasionally finely diced, breaded, deep fried, and then served with soy sauce. When chewed raw, the blubber becomes oily, with a nutty taste; if not diced, or at least serrated, the skin is quite rubbery.
Hibbing Public Library
The library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, for Labor Day. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead, Hibbing Public Library
---
Aurora Public Library News and Notes
September is National Library Card Sign-up month! In addition to gaining free access to a wealth of entertaining and educational resources, the first 20 people who come to the Aurora Public Library in September to get a first-time library card or to renew an expired card will ALSO receive a small gift Certificate to the Hive Coffee and Bakehouse.
Anyone can also stop by the Aurora Public Library to pick up a “Historic Photos Scavenger Hunt” sheet. Everyone who finds each item on the list in one of the collages of historic photos on display in the Aurora City Hall building can return their completed sheet to the library by September 30 to enter a prize drawing.
The Aurora Public Library now has a sensory kit available for use in the library. The kit contains noise canceling headphones (children and adult sizes), various fidgets, a visual timer, and more. The kit is intended to help library visitors of all ages and abilities have a more enjoyable library experience.
New books, movies, books on CD and other resources are regularly added to the collection. New books by Minnesota authors or set in Minnesota include:
Ron Schara's Minnesota: Mostly True Tales of a Life Outdoors
Wildflowers of Minnesota--Stan Tekiela
Where Your House is Now--Louis Jenkins
The Twenty-Ninth Day--Alex Messenger
Tucker Lake Chronicles--Joan Crosby
Kin--Shawna Kay Rodenberg
Robert Ludlum's The Bourne Treachery--B. Freeman
Lightning Strike—William Kent Krueger
The Lines Between Us--Amy Green
Forever My Own--Tracie Peterson
The Seed Keeper--Diane Wilson
Penric's Travels--Lois McMaster Bujold
Henry at Home--Megan Maynor
Dear Treefrog--Joyce Sidman
Other new arrivals include books by popular authors Stephen King, Louise Penny, James Patterson, Debbie Macomber, and many more.
