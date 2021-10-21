Hibbing Public Library
Hello library lovers!
Greetings Library Lovers! Have you ever wanted to help out your library and have a great time doing it? Consider joining the Friends of the Library! The Friends are a non-profit group of charitable folks dedicated to supporting libraries in their communities. The Friends help out with library programs, raise support and awareness for library services. They are also super fun! The Friends know how to have a good time. So, if you want to volunteer and help out, support your library and community, and have a great time doing it, consider joining the Friends.
Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 5:30 p.m.: Friends Meeting. The Friends of the Library will be holding their monthly meeting at the library. Friends help out the library with the book sale, organizing fundraisers, and donating and volunteering for all sorts of fun library programs. New members are always welcome!
Memory Kits- We also have memory kits that you can check out and take home. They have flash cards and DVDs. If you know someone with memory loss issues, these kits could be used to help draw out memories and spark conversation.
Ancestry.com- the library has a subscription to Ancestry.com! We even went so far as to get the Library Edition, which is chock full of all sorts of cool information like obituaries, military records, censuses, and travel registers from all over the world. You’ll be able to stop by your local library and do some serious genealogical digging.
Other Online Resources
OverDrive - Free eBooks and eAudiobooks to learn a new craft or find a recipe as well as find great books for all ages! arrowhead.overdrive.com
HomeworkHelp! - provides great resources to support students from elementary to college with online quizzes and live tutors!
JobNow - update your resume or practice interview techniques with live job coaches
eBooksMn - Free access to books for anyone living in Minnesota by Minnesota authors or publishers - Go to ebooksmn.org
Check out the Friends of the Hibbing Public Library Facebook page for a new online resource every day! - www.facebook.com/hibbingfriends
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Patina
A patina is a thin outer layer that forms on the surface of copper, brass, bronze and similar metals, as well as stone, wood, or leather. This tarnishing produced by oxidation or other chemical processes, and may be intentional or caused by weathering. A great example of a patina would include the Statue of Liberty, a copper statue covered by a green patina called verdigris.
The library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. Contact the library by phone at 362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead, Hibbing Public Library
