Hibbing Public Library
Hello library lovers!
The Hibbing Library is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. You can now come into the library for express browsing and computer usage. We still encourage use of our curbside service whenever possible, if you prefer. We offer online story time on our Facebook page and free book giveaways at Bennett Park and the HRA during the Meet Up and Chow Down program.
Newsbank Online Resource
The Hibbing Library now has a subscription to Newsbank. The main database lets you search past articles in the Mesabi Tribune/Hibbing Daily Tribune from years 1999 to 2020. Newsbank also comes with America’s News, which lets you read news and information from reliable news sources spanning the U.S. Finally, Heritage Hub is a database to search the premier collection of U.S. obituaries and death notices for genealogical research, from 1704 to today. You can find these resources on the library webpage under “Resources Online.”
Creativebug Online Resource
Patrons can now enjoy unlimited access to more than 1,000 award-winning arts and crafts video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists. There are creative projects for every occasion with downloadable patterns, templates, and recipes. The easy-to-navigate website features classes on topics in art and design, sewing, paperwork, holidays and parties, knitting and crochet, quilting, jewelry, and more! Users can browse by skill difficulty levels, quick or multi-part classes, specialty techniques, or those video tutorials best suited for children. This database is provided by the Arrowhead Library System, and can be found here: https://www.creativebug.com/lib/arrowheadlibrary
Other Online Resources
OverDrive - Free eBooks and eAudiobooks to learn a new craft or find a recipe as well as find great books for all ages! arrowhead.overdrive.com
HomeworkHelp! - provides great resources to support students from elementary to college with online quizzes and live tutors!
JobNow - update your resume or practice interview techniques with live job coaches
eBooksMn - Free access to books for anyone living in Minnesota by Minnesota authors or publishers - Go to ebooksmn.org
Check out the Friends of the Hibbing Public Library Facebook page for a new online resource every day! - www.facebook.com/hibbingfriends
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Impasto
Impasto is a technique used in painting, where paint is laid on an area of the surface in very thick layers, usually thick enough that the brush or painting-knife strokes are visible. The word impasto is Italian in origin; in which it means "dough" or "mixture.” The impasto technique serves several purposes. First, it makes the light reflect in a particular way, giving the artist additional control over the play of light in the painting. Second, it can add expressiveness to the painting, with the viewer being able to notice the strength and speed by which the artist applied the paint. Third, impasto can push a piece from a painting to a three-dimensional sculptural rendering.
Hibbing Public Library
The library will be closed on Monday, Oct. 11, for Columbus Day. Contact the library by phone at 362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
---
Aurora Public Library News and Notes
September is National Library Card Sign-up month! In addition to gaining free access to a wealth of entertaining and educational resources, the first 20 people who come to the Aurora Public Library in September to get a first-time library card or to renew an expired card will ALSO receive a small gift Certificate to the Hive Coffee and Bakehouse.
Anyone can also stop by the Aurora Public Library to pick up a “Historic Photos Scavenger Hunt” sheet. Everyone who finds each item on the list in one of the collages of historic photos on display in the Aurora City Hall building can return their completed sheet to the library by September 30 to enter a prize drawing.
The Aurora Public Library now has a sensory kit available for use in the library. The kit contains noise canceling headphones (children and adult sizes), various fidgets, a visual timer, and more. The kit is intended to help library visitors of all ages and abilities have a more enjoyable library experience.
New books, movies, books on CD and other resources are regularly added to the collection. New books by Minnesota authors or set in Minnesota include:
Ron Schara's Minnesota: Mostly True Tales of a Life Outdoors
Wildflowers of Minnesota--Stan Tekiela
Where Your House is Now--Louis Jenkins
The Twenty-Ninth Day--Alex Messenger
Tucker Lake Chronicles--Joan Crosby
Kin--Shawna Kay Rodenberg
Robert Ludlum's The Bourne Treachery--B. Freeman
Lightning Strike—William Kent Krueger
The Lines Between Us--Amy Green
Forever My Own--Tracie Peterson
The Seed Keeper--Diane Wilson
Penric's Travels--Lois McMaster Bujold
Henry at Home--Megan Maynor
Dear Treefrog--Joyce Sidman
Other new arrivals include books by popular authors Stephen King, Louise Penny, James Patterson, Debbie Macomber, and many more.
