Aurora Public Library
The Aurora Public Library has two new pieces of public art: a mural created by artist Adam Swanson on the east exterior wall, and a photograph taken by Carol Bowman inside the library. We will be hosting a celebration of the art from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 3 (during the Celebrate Aurora event). Both artists will be at the celebration. The Friends of the Library will provide ice cream or icy treats, and the library will have take-and-make craft kits for children (while supplies last).
Hibbing Public Library
Library Notes
Hello library lovers!
The library has expanded our hours! You can now come into the library for express browsing and computers Monday through Thursday, from 11:00 to 3:00. We still encourage use of our curbside service whenever possible, if you prefer.
Summer Reading
The theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program will be “Reading Colors Your World.” Our program runs through the end of July. That’s two whole months of awesome programs and activities for all ages! Summer Reading keeps children engaged in learning by allowing them to develop new talents and foster health and creativity. We will be regularly offering Take and Make kits throughout the summer.
Our Summer Reading Program will be online with Beanstack this year! Beanstack is an app that allows you to track your reading and win achievements. There are weekly challenges and prize drawings. It’s tons of fun. There will also be a traditional paper version of Summer Reading for those that don’t have devices. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for more up-to-date information. We look forward to having you be part of our 2021 Summer Reading Program!
Creativebug Online Resource
Patrons can now enjoy unlimited access to more than 1,000 award-winning arts and crafts video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists. There are creative projects for every occasion with downloadable patterns, templates, and recipes. The easy-to-navigate website features classes on topics in art and design, sewing, paperwork, holidays and parties, knitting and crochet, quilting, jewelry, and more! Users can browse by skill difficulty levels, quick or multi-part classes, specialty techniques, or those video tutorials best suited for children. This database is provided by the Arrowhead Library System, and can be found here: https://www.creativebug.com/lib/arrowheadlibrary
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Camorra
The Camorra is an Italian Mafia-type criminal organization, or secret society, originating in the region of Campania. It is one of the oldest and largest criminal organizations in Italy, dating to the 17th century. Unlike the pyramidal structure of the Sicilian Mafia, the Camorra's organizational structure is divided into individual groups also called "clans". Every capo or "boss", is the head of a clan, in which there may be tens or hundreds of affiliates, depending on the clan's power and structure. Consequently, as Camorra clans act independently, they are more prone to feuding among themselves. The Camorra's main businesses are drug trafficking, racketeering, counterfeiting and money laundering.
Hibbing Public Library
The library will be closed on Monday, September 6th for Labor Day. Contact the library by phone at 362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead, Hibbing Public Library
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.