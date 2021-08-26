Hibbing Public Library
Hello library lovers!
The Hibbing Library is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. You can now come into the library for express browsing and computer usage. We still encourage use of our curbside service whenever possible, if you prefer. We offer online story time on our Facebook page and free book giveaways at Bennett Park and the HRA during the Meet Up and Chow Down program.
Virtual Summer Reading Stats
This year we tried something new by using Beanstack, an online Summer Reading Program. Despite difficulties with the pandemic, Hibbing still managed to get a total of 218 readers signed up. The total minutes read by all participants was 130,354 minutes which equals 2,172.5 HOURS! That’s quite a lot of reading!
Thank you to our 2021 Summer Reading Program Sponsors!
City of Hibbing
Arrowhead Library System
Hibbing Foundation
Northland Foundation
Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Ytterbium
Ytterbium is a chemical element with the symbol Yb and atomic number 70. Ytterbium has the lowest boiling point of the rare-earth metals. The element has little practical use beyond research. Radioactive 169Yb isotope is a source of hard X-rays useful in portable radiographic devices. It is used as a dopant in a variety of optical materials, including lenses. Ytterbium gets its name from Ytterby, a village in Sweden where the element was first discovered.
Hibbing Public Library
The library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, for Labor Day. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead, Hibbing Public Library
