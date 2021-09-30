Aurora Public Library
The Aurora Public Library will again be hosting the PumpkinFest Quilt Show at the Library on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Please contact the library for information if you are interested in displaying a quilt — and stop by on Saturday to appreciate local talent! There will be no regular library services during the show, and visitors are reminded that during the quilt show, no food or drink may be brought into the library. Make a day of it — there will be other fun, family events going on around town that day.
October’s “Take and Do” activity is a “Science Lab in a Bag.” Each bag will include directions and most of the supplies to do 10 small science experiments. One bag per family/household, while supplies last!
The Aurora Public Library is starting to build a new collection: a “Library of Things.” Currently-available things include a children’s “Beneath the Waves” puzzle, a 1000-piece “Nostalgic Novels” puzzle, the game “Chutes and Ladders,” the game “Ticket to Ride Europe” and a soprano ukulele. Items coming soon will include a volleyball/badminton set, and a work-out set (with some workout videos, a set of 2 lb. dumbbells, and a set of resistance bands). Watch for new items down the road as well! New items may be checked for 2 weeks; after they have been in circulation for three months, they will revert to a 4-week checkout period.
The library’s ongoing book sale has been recently refreshed, with something for everyone—fiction and nonfiction for children and adults as well as movies and magazines.
New books, movies, books on CD and other resources are regularly added to the library’s circulating collection as well. Recent titles by Minnesota authors/artists, or set/filmed in Minnesota include:
Unusual — Meg Michelle (fiction)
Common — Laurie Lucking (teen)
Miles Between Us (movie)
Twin Cities (movie)
Warmest Winter — Home Free (music CD)
