COOK — Etching is a printmaking technique that uses chemical action to produce incised lines in a printing plate which then holds the applied ink and forms the image. The art of etching is one of the oldest printmaking mediums—originating in the 15th century and evolving out of techniques developed by armorers.
Learn the art of etching with art teacher, Lyn Reed, at Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery (NWFA) in Cook. Ms Reed has created lovely pottery on display at NWFA Gallery along with many other works of art as a professional artist. She was the art teacher at North Woods School before retiring.
The “Etching One” class, on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., students will design and print a simple etching. During “Etching Two” class on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., students will color the etching print.
There is a $5 materials fee in addition to the minimum fee for classes: $10 for NWFA members and $20 for non-members. Call 218 666-2153 to register or stop in at the gallery in Cook, 210 S. River St., located next to the Dreamweaver building. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In October the gallery will not be open on Wednesdays when winter hours begin until spring.
This year is NWFA’s 11th anniversary as a non-profit arts organization inspiring, nurturing and celebrating the arts in the neighborhood of Cook, MN. For more information the website is NWFAMN.ORG and the email address is nwfamn.org@gmail.com.
