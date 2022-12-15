COHASSET - Lake Country Power crews made progress to restore service for 1,400 members last night before the second winter storm dumped another foot of heavy wet snow. More than 11,200 members are currently without power across the co-op’s mostly rural 11,000 square-mile service territory. More than 420 outage points need repair.

Road access is the biggest issue today as Lake Country Power line crews work to restore service throughout eight counties in northern Minnesota. Some county roads have not been plowed in two days making driving nearly impossible. The main roads are difficult enough to drive but the rural roads are worse. Right-of-way corridors are deep with snow.

