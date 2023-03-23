Lislegard mug

Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora is the House author of a bill that Nevertheless, includes $150 million extra for both LGA and CPA in 2024. The bill would tie program funding to inflation so there would be a permanent, and increasing, boost in the amount of state money going toward the programs.

Lawmakers are considering two bills that would dump money into local government budgets. One would increase the aid for cities and counties by $300 million in total and ensure payments rise with inflation. The other would distribute $300 million specifically for public safety spending.

Inflation has made local government services more expensive, and city and county officials from around Minnesota say state aid used for critical services hasn’t kept up. They also recognize the state’s enormous budget surplus is a rare opportunity to significantly increase spending on Local Government Aid (LGA), which primarily benefits cities in Greater Minnesota, and a similar aid program for counties.

