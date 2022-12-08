Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance presents musical version of Christmas classic

VIRGINIA—Tonight at 7 p.m. is opening night for “A Christmas Story, The Musical” at Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range Virginia.
The production sponsored by the Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance will also be presented as follows: 7 p.m., Friday; 2 p.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16; 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. American Sign Language interpreters will be on hand for the Dec. 16 performance.
Tickets are available at lyriccenteronline.org, by phone (218) 741-5577, at the Lyric Center for the Arts, 510 Chestnut Street, Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and at the door of each performance depending on availability.
Based on the book by Jean Shepherd, the film adaptation has become a holiday tradition. “With a musical twist, the story follows young Ralphie in the 1940s and his quest to acquire an official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle for Christmas. Much to the chagrin of everybody Ralphie encounters who consistently remind him that he’ll shoot his eye out,” Paul M. Gregersen, executive director of Lyric Center for the Arts, said in a news release.
The show features well-known Range musician and singer Steven Solkela as The Old Man and introduces audiences to 11-year-old Parker Feldt as Ralphie. Rounding out the lead cast are Amy Peterson as Mother, Jase Matuszak as Jean Shepherd, and 9-year-old Dawson Paino as Ralphie’s kid brother Randy.
“We are incredibly excited for this production. We chose the play last spring and have been working for months to transition from page to stage,” said Gregersen. “It is our privilege to present the project on behalf of the upward of 80 people from across the Range who have worked together to make it a reality. It is a true community driven and inclusive holiday production by and for folks of all ages. Which is what the Lyric is all about. The Range hasn’t seen anything like this in a long time.”
Directed by Susan Nelson, with musical direction by Dorothy Sandness, and technical direction by Dustin Davidson, the show includes about 20 actors spanning across generations in age. Q’ori Goerdt serves as stage manager.
“Our leadership team and participants for this show have been incredibly dedicated as we work toward our goal of a successful run of performances,” Gregersen said. “It’s not possible to just pick up the theatrical pieces decimated by a pandemic to execute a production of this size and scope. There is a reason many organizations across the state have limited their recent productions to revues, compilations, and less labor-intensive projects like radio plays and murder mysteries. Pulling something of this magnitude off has required us to completely overhaul and rebuild our community theater program. I’m proud of and amazed by everybody involved. Because of the hard work of these folks, Rangers will once again have the opportunity to experience a full-scale, all-ages, theatrical production. A huge arts and culture asset to our communities.”
The production also includes the work of several visual artists from across the Range who have contributed their paintings, graphic designs, photography skills and more to digital scenes included in the show. Some of the artists include members of the Lyric Art Colony, students from Virginia High School, and participants of Downtown Arts Virginia. Also featured are classic 1940s images from the Iron Range courtesy of the Virginia Area Historical Society.
During the play, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve the coveted BB gun. All the scenes from the movie are presented: Flick, getting his tongue stuck to the flagpole; Ralphie’s brother, Randy, getting dressed in his snowsuit; the bullies, Farkus and Dill; the leg lamp award; bunny suit; Christmas dinner ravaged by the Bumpus Hounds; and more.
The score ranges from gentle ballads to full-ensemble numbers such as “Ralphie to the Rescue!”, “A Major Award,” “Sticky Situation,” “Up on Santa’s Lap,” and “Somewhere Hovering Over Indiana.”
To assist in funding the production, The Lyric has partnered with Canelake’s Candies in Virginia, Minnesota’s oldest candy store, to sell commemorative packages of “Oh Fffudge,” a play on the memorable scene in the show where Ralphie says “Oh Fudge” while changing a tire with The Old Man.
Each half-pound box features Ralphie on the label and is $10. The fudge is available in chocolate peppermint and chocolate marshmallow.
“A Christmas Story the Musical” is sponsored by Canelake’s Candies, Buhl Water Company, Discover the Range, and W.A. Fisher.
