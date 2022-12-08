Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance presents musical version of Christmas classic

Cast members pose for a photo promoting “A Christmas Story, The Musical.”

 Submitted photo

VIRGINIA—Tonight at 7 p.m. is opening night for “A Christmas Story, The Musical” at Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range Virginia.

The production sponsored by the Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance will also be presented as follows: 7 p.m., Friday; 2 p.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16; 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. American Sign Language interpreters will be on hand for the Dec. 16 performance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments