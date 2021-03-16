Late season ice fishing

Ice fisherman on Longyear Lake in Chisholm get in some end of the season action Tuesday afternoon. Ice fishing houses were to be removed by the 15th but fishing is allowed as long as the ice is safe.

 Mark Sauer

