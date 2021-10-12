Late season fishing

Ayden Rieger, 12, Dominic Sersha, 12, and Bentley Chopp, 7, get in some late season fishing Tuesday afternoon on Silver Lake in Virginia. There should still be opportunities to cast a line with temperatures expected to stay in the mid to upper 50s for the next several days.

 Mark Sauer

