Jeremiah, Grass, 6, along with Kaylee Grass, 8, Madeline, Grass, 10, and Luydia Grass, 4. bundle up against Thursday’s chill as they watch their families farm raised meats booth at the Virginia Farmer’s Market at Silver Lake. Thursday marked the last day of the season for the market.
Entertainer Steve Solkela doesn’t let Thursday’s misting rain and chilly temperatures stop him from putting on a show for the people attending Thursday’s season ending farmer’s market in Virginia. The market, held along Silver Lake has brought in a wide range of performers each week over the summer and through the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.