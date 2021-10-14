Jeremiah, Grass, 6, along with Kaylee Grass, 8, Madeline, Grass, 10, and Luydia Grass, 4. bundle up against Thursday’s chill as they watch their families farm raised meats booth at the Virginia Farmer’s Market at Silver Lake. Thursday marked the last day of the season for the market.

Entertainer Steve Solkela doesn’t let Thursday’s misting rain and chilly temperatures stop him from putting on a show for the people attending Thursday’s season ending farmer’s market in Virginia. The market, held along Silver Lake has brought in a wide range of performers each week over the summer and through the fall.

