Amara Lampton

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Imagine representing an entire statewide organization and working with thousands of people from every part of Minnesota...as a teenager. This year, Amara Lampton has exactly that once in a lifetime opportunity. Amara is one of 27 outstanding youth who were selected to serve as a Minnesota 4-H State Ambassador.

State Ambassadors are the youth leaders and spokespeople for Minnesota 4-H. Being selected as a state ambassador is one of the highest honors that a 4-H member can achieve. Amara lives in Babbitt and is entering her senior year at Northeast Range.

“I have been in 4-H for nine years, and my favorite 4-H project is the horse project. I am excited to represent 4-H, my country, my club. I am also excited for the experiences that come with this opportunity. My goal for this year is to be a good role model to youth at different events and making sure people feel welcome to 4-H. “- Amara Lampton.

Throughout this year, the 4-H State Ambassador team will dedicate many hours to organizing, planning, and facilitating 4-H activities and events throughout the state, impacting thousands of other youth involved in Minnesota 4-H’s programs. This includes supporting the 2021 Minnesota 4-H at the Minnesota State Fair, coordinating and facilitating statewide leadership events, and sharing their 4-H story with the general public at businesses, industry associations, schools and community groups.

The State Ambassador program is one of several 4-H leadership and civic engagement experiences available to Minnesota youth. To learn more about the 4-H State Ambassadors, visit z.umn.edu/4-h-state-ambies or contact Meg Clark & Jacquie Lonning, State Ambassador Advisors, at mn4h-stateambieadvisors@umn.edu.

