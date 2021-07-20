ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Imagine representing an entire statewide organization and working with thousands of people from every part of Minnesota...as a teenager. This year, Amara Lampton has exactly that once in a lifetime opportunity. Amara is one of 27 outstanding youth who were selected to serve as a Minnesota 4-H State Ambassador.
State Ambassadors are the youth leaders and spokespeople for Minnesota 4-H. Being selected as a state ambassador is one of the highest honors that a 4-H member can achieve. Amara lives in Babbitt and is entering her senior year at Northeast Range.
“I have been in 4-H for nine years, and my favorite 4-H project is the horse project. I am excited to represent 4-H, my country, my club. I am also excited for the experiences that come with this opportunity. My goal for this year is to be a good role model to youth at different events and making sure people feel welcome to 4-H. “- Amara Lampton.
Throughout this year, the 4-H State Ambassador team will dedicate many hours to organizing, planning, and facilitating 4-H activities and events throughout the state, impacting thousands of other youth involved in Minnesota 4-H’s programs. This includes supporting the 2021 Minnesota 4-H at the Minnesota State Fair, coordinating and facilitating statewide leadership events, and sharing their 4-H story with the general public at businesses, industry associations, schools and community groups.
The State Ambassador program is one of several 4-H leadership and civic engagement experiences available to Minnesota youth. To learn more about the 4-H State Ambassadors, visit z.umn.edu/4-h-state-ambies or contact Meg Clark & Jacquie Lonning, State Ambassador Advisors, at mn4h-stateambieadvisors@umn.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.