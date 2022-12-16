COHASSET – Lake Country Power members are still digging out from this week’s storm as line crews make some progress to restore service – although progress is slow. More than 4,000 members had seen service restored since Tuesday. More than 7,500 members are still without service, an LCP news release said.

Crews are working 24 hours around the clock with the greatest number of personnel working from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. Standby crews will work overnight and then the rotation will begin again until all members are fully restored with electric service.

