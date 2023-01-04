Lake Country Power is raising electricity rates for 2023.
Rising costs for materials, equipment and wholesale power, has the rural electricity distributor boosting boost rates to provide electricity and maintain its system.
“We’re up against things that are largely out of our control,” Mark Bakk, Lake Country Power general manager said. “On average, we’re seeing costs up 60 percent from three years ago and there’s no end in site our suppliers say.”
Increased rates for Lake Country Power load management programs went up Jan. 1.
In addition, the cooperative’s general service rate will rise four percent, or about .56 cents per kilowatt hour on March 1.
That will put the cooperative’s general service rate at 14.59 cents per kilowatt hour, up from 14.03 cents per kilowatt hour, Bakk said.
A monthly fixed Service Availability Charge goes to $46 per month from $42, also on March 1.
What it all means that members who use 800 kilowatts of electricity per month will see their electric bills rise by about $10 to $11 per month, Bakk said.
“Nobody enjoys this,” Bakk said. “People are feeling it at the grocery store and the gas pump and now this. But we’re not insulated from everything that’s going on either.”
New rates for load management programs like dual fuel and off-peak water heating went into effect on Sunday.
As an example of load management rate increases, the dual fuel interruptible heating rate rose to 7.08 cents per kilowatt hour from 6.65 cents per kilowatt hour.
The freedom heating interruptible rate increased to 8.68 cents per kilowatt hour from 7.85 cents and the off-peak winter rate rose to 5.87 cents from 5.55 cents.
The Service Availability Charge (SAC) increase of $4 per month will be borne by all cooperative members, including seasonal, Bakk said.
“Due to significant increases in the cost of materials, raising the SAC is the fairest way for all members to meet the needs of the budget,” Bakk said. “The costs associated with maintenance of the system including materials, line maintenance, and right-of-way clearing should be borne by all members.”
Beyond the service availability increase, the hike in the per kilowatt hour rate is needed due to elevated natural gas costs, which are driving up market energy prices around the region, Bakk said.
The cost of buying electricity from Great River Energy went up seven percent effective Jan. 1, Bakk said.
Prices of utility poles, electric line, transformers, and other power supply equipment has skyrocketed in the last few years.
Together, the service availability and per kilowatt hour increases will provide the needed revenue for the cooperative to be able to meets its needs in 2023, according to Lake Country Power.
“We have experienced historical cost increases in virtually every aspect of our operations over the past two years, especially related to essential materials for our distribution system,” Tracy Wirtanen, Lake Country Power chief financial officer said in a statement. “We do everything we can to control costs in an effort to maintain rates for our members.”
All of the Lake Country Power rate increases were approved by its board of directors.
Lake Country Power is Minnesota’s largest electric cooperative and has more than 8,200 miles of distribution lines within parts of eight northeastern Minnesota counties.
Service centers are in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron with outposts in Cook, Ely, McGregor, Remer, and Saginaw.
