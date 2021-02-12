Despite the challenges that the pandemic has presented to students, extracurricular clubs and activities are continuing to take place at the Rock Ridge school district. The 2021 varsity Knowledge Bowl season is currently being held online across the state as many districts are in distance and hybrid learning models. Both Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia schools have long and successful histories participating in Knowledge Bowl and this year marks the first season in which the two former rivals are competing together as Rock Ridge. Competing online and while in a hybrid learning model is unique as some students participate from school while others join in from home. Students from Rock Ridge adapted quickly to this new mode of competition and enjoyed themselves during their first varsity meet which took place on February 9th. Rock Ridge went head-to-head with school districts from the Duluth area and the team now looks to improve upon its performance during its next meet on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Rock Ridge varsity Knowledge Bowl students include Andrew Bird, William Bittmann, Carter Flannigan, Kaari Harsila, Matti Koski, Harrison Logan, Drew Nelson, Britta Nordin, Dillion Olson, Carter Orent, Lynette Pearson, Cade Peterson, Hope Spaeth, John Schulzetenberg, Mary Skorich, Michael White, and Jillian Zeidler.
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.