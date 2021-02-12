Knowledge Bowl season

Despite the challenges that the pandemic has presented to students, extracurricular clubs and activities are continuing to take place at the Rock Ridge school district. The 2021 varsity Knowledge Bowl season is currently being held online across the state as many districts are in distance and hybrid learning models. Both Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia schools have long and successful histories participating in Knowledge Bowl and this year marks the first season in which the two former rivals are competing together as Rock Ridge. Competing online and while in a hybrid learning model is unique as some students participate from school while others join in from home. Students from Rock Ridge adapted quickly to this new mode of competition and enjoyed themselves during their first varsity meet which took place on February 9th. Rock Ridge went head-to-head with school districts from the Duluth area and the team now looks to improve upon its performance during its next meet on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Rock Ridge varsity Knowledge Bowl students include Andrew Bird, William Bittmann, Carter Flannigan, Kaari Harsila, Matti Koski, Harrison Logan, Drew Nelson, Britta Nordin, Dillion Olson, Carter Orent, Lynette Pearson, Cade Peterson, Hope Spaeth, John Schulzetenberg, Mary Skorich, Michael White, and Jillian Zeidler.

 Photo submitted

Despite the challenges that the pandemic has presented to students, extracurricular clubs and activities are continuing to take place at the Rock Ridge school district. The 2021 varsity Knowledge Bowl season is currently being held online across the state as many districts are in distance and hybrid learning models. Both Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia schools have long and successful histories participating in Knowledge Bowl and this year marks the first season in which the two former rivals are competing together as Rock Ridge. Competing online and while in a hybrid learning model is unique as some students participate from school while others join in from home. Students from Rock Ridge adapted quickly to this new mode of competition and enjoyed themselves during their first varsity meet which took place on February 9th. Rock Ridge went head-to-head with school districts from the Duluth area and the team now looks to improve upon its performance during its next meet on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Rock Ridge varsity Knowledge Bowl students include Andrew Bird, William Bittmann, Carter Flannigan, Kaari Harsila, Matti Koski, Harrison Logan, Drew Nelson, Britta Nordin, Dillion Olson, Carter Orent, Lynette Pearson, Cade Peterson, Hope Spaeth, John Schulzetenberg, Mary Skorich, Michael White, and Jillian Zeidler.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments