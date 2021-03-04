Klondike Derby

Hibbing Boy Scout Troop 1 recently held its own Klondike Derby, a day-long competition, among patrols that tests Scouts on varying skills. Skills competitions for the day included: fire building, first aid, lashing, and navigation. This year's theme had the Scouts learning about the famous mail carrier John Beargrease that brought mail from Two Harbors and Grand Marais, Minn., in the late 1800s.

 Photo submitted

Hibbing Boy Scout Troop 1 recently held its own Klondike Derby, a day-long competition, among patrols that tests Scouts on varying skills. Skills competitions for the day included: fire building, first aid, lashing, and navigation. This year's theme had the Scouts learning about the famous mail carrier John Beargrease that brought mail from Two Harbors and Grand Marais, Minn., in the late 1800s.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments