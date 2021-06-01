Kiwanis’ Pancakes for Play leads to sizable donation for playground

Posed on the current Greenhaven Playground, Hibbing Kiwanis Club and Hibbing High School Key Club members present the Pancakes for Play check of $5,000 to the Greenhaven PTO. From left are: Viivi Hietala, Hibbing Kiwanian Kelly Grinsteinner, Taavi Hietala, Key Club President Bella Alaspa, Key Club Lt. Gov. Division 3A Mia Stish, Greenhaven PTO President Vanessa Hietala, Inclusive Community Playground Chair Linnea Walli and Hibbing Kiwanis Club President Jesse Babich.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

HIBBING — The Hibbing Kiwanis Club recently donated $5,000 from its 63rd annual Pancake Feed profits to the Greenhaven PTO for the Inclusive Community Playground.

The donation is one of the largest to date for the Club, which also helped the Greenhaven PTO secure an Omni Spinner and additional private contributions for the project.

“We are ecstatic about being able to help bring the Inclusive Community Playground to fruition,” said Kiwanis Member Kelly Grinsteinner. “Although it’s a small gift toward the project, it is the largest the club has made in recent years. We’re all about supporting local youth, and this project is a perfect example of doing such.”

Linnea Walli, Inclusive Community Playground chair, said the Greenhaven PTO is grateful for the donation.

“We’re overwhelmed by the response to Pancakes for Play,” she said. “The support the Hibbing Kiwanis Club has given the Inclusive Community Playground is amazing. This is exactly what it’s all about – a place that brings community together.”

More than 975 meals were served during the Pancake Feed held April 28 at the Hibbing Memorial Building.

“The community truly showed its support for the playground by grabbing a meal or two,” said Grinsteinner. “Although it was not a record-setting event, this year’s turnout was higher than most years. We appreciate everyone who purchased a ticket or made a donation.”

The Hibbing Kiwanis Club also thanks the Hibbing High School Key Club members for their hours of volunteering, Hardee’s of Hibbing for the donations, the Memorial Building staff for their onsite assistance and Super One Foods and Fraboni’s for the discounts.

To learn more about the playground project, see facebook.com/Inclusive-Community-Playground-Hibbing.

The Hibbing Kiwanis Club is always open to new members. Find us at facebook.com/HibbingKiwanisClub.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments