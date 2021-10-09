Roosevelt School students draw pictures on the sidewalk surrounding the building Tuesday afternoon. The school was taking part in the annual “Kindness in Chalk” day which encourages people to draw kind and uplifting pictures and messages.
Roosevelt School third graders Audrey Logan and Peyton Weyek decorate the sidewalk in front of the St. Louis County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon.
Roosevelt School third grader Lorna McCarty Jalonen concentrates on her work as she and her classmates decorate the sidewalk in front of the Virginia Public Library Tuesday afternoon.
