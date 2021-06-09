Blake Lautigar looks out over Silver Lake on Wednesday during the Gary Carlson Memorial Kid’s Fishing and Casting Contest. The event was presented by the Iron Range Rotary.
Aria Jandrey (left) casts off while Abigail Olson (left) looks on during the Gary Carlson Memorial Kid’s Fishing and Casting Contest on Wednesday at Silver Lake in Virginia. The event was presented by the Iron Range Rotary.
Ben Lautigar hooks up leeches for Erin Lautigar (middle) while Aili Lautigar (right) watched and waited.
Photos by Jerry Burnes/Mesabi Tribune
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.