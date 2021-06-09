Blake Lautigar looks out over Silver Lake on Wednesday during the Gary Carlson Memorial Kid’s Fishing and Casting Contest. The event was presented by the Iron Range Rotary.

Aria Jandrey (left) casts off while Abigail Olson (left) looks on during the Gary Carlson Memorial Kid’s Fishing and Casting Contest on Wednesday at Silver Lake in Virginia. The event was presented by the Iron Range Rotary.

Ben Lautigar hooks up leeches for Erin Lautigar (middle) while Aili Lautigar (right) watched and waited.

Photos by Jerry Burnes/Mesabi Tribune

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments