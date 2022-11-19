Kerzie Legacy Track: $100,000 donation made

GILBERT—Almost 22 months ago, the children of Iron Range icon Steve Kerzie donated $120,000 to have the new Rock Ridge Schools sports stadium video scoreboard named in their father’s honor.
The even bigger goal was to have the new track also named after their father, who was dedicated to the Gilbert community with all of his endeavors.
The family’s dream became a reality Monday after a $100,000 donation from the First National Bank of Gilbert was approved by the Rock Ridge School Board.
“I felt it was in our best interest to help them reach their goal for that,’’ said FNBG President Matt Uhan, who added the bank was looking for a way to become involved in the Rock Ridge schools construction project.
“I just thought was a better opportunity to represent the collective force representing Gilbert and the Kerzie connection and Gilbert athletics and what it’s meant to this town, the region,’’ he said in a telephone interview.
After donating $120,000 initially, the Kerzie children embarked on a fundraising campaign called the Steve Kerzie Legacy Fund to get the track named for him, as well. To accomplish that, another $120,000 would have to be raised.
“When the Kerzie Children donated the funds for the beautiful video scoreboard, we reached out to alumni, community members and businesses from Gilbert to see if we could match the same amount the Kerzie children donated to then name the track after Kerzie. Matt and the First National Bank of Gilbert were immediately interested in helping and supporting this opportunity. Gilbert alumni and friends of Kerzie turned out in droves. We were able to raise nearly $80,000 and Matt stepped in and said he would like to help by fulfilling the amount to name the track after Kerzie,’’ said Willie Spelts, director of School to Work Engagement and fundraising coordinator.
In addition, the funds will be used to purchase track and field equipment, along with other needs at the new stadium, Spelts said. “This money is going to allow us to get everything we need to have a first class facility and a first rate track and field program for our students and communities,’’ he added. “The kindness and generosity of Matt and the First National Bank of Gilbert is forever appreciated and applauded.’’
“It’s a great tribute to him and well deserved,’’ Uhan said of Kerzie, who is considered an area legend for his years of coaching, refereeing, teaching and playing sports on the Iron Range. Kerzie, who passed away in 2018, also worked at the State Track and Field Meet for 65 consecutive years.
Completing the Kerzie’s fundraising effort was always the goal for Uhan and First National Bank of Gilbert, but the donation will also mean the main Rock Ridge High School concession stand area (between the main gymnasium and aquatic center) will be named after the bank.
The FNBG naming rights agreement states the concession stand area will be named in honor of First National Bank of Gilbert forever and in perpetuity, including the appropriate signage. FNBG’s full name and logo will also be prominently displayed on the Steve Kerzie Legacy Track sign.
Being recognized like that “was a nice bonus for us,’’ Uhan said.
