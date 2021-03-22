HIBBING — A Hibbing police officer partnered with a Becker City based lawmaker to support a bill meant to allow first responders to provide medical aid to K-9 officers on duty.
Current Minnesota law does not allow certified medical responders to provide emergency care to police dogs injured in the line of duty.
Rep. Shane Mekeland, R-Becker, is sponsoring House File 568 to allow certified emergency medical personnel to provide emergency medical care to injured police dogs without a veterinary medical license. At least 11 other authors are listed on the legislation, including Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing.
The so-called K-9 Chase bill, named after Hibbing’s K-9 officer, has already passed through both the House Health and Finance and Policy Committee. (Sen. Andrew Mathews, R-Princeton, is sponsoring Senate File 952, a companion bill which passed through the Senate Health and Human Services Finance and Policy Committee.) It is expected to come before the Minnesota Senate as a whole next, but the timeline is uncertain.
It was in 2018 when Hibbing police officer Joe Burns, then a new K-9 handler, said he first learned state law doesn’t allow first responders or emergency medical services to help injured K-9 officers on duty. Officers currently have no option but to bring injured K-9 officers to a veterinary clinic for emergency care without the benefit of first aid, unless there is a licensed veterinarian at the scene.
So, Burns sought out to change the law. He brought his frustrations to Mekeland, a family friend then running for office in the state legislature. In recalling a 2018 phone call, Mekeland said he listened to Burns’ concerns over the law. “That doesn’t make any darn sense,” he remembered telling himself, before agreeing to try and make changes if he were elected to office.
Mekeland researched the matter and found the language in current statute dates back to the 1950s. Paramedics and EMTs told Mekeland that if they were to work on a K-9 officer on the scene, they could be charged with a gross misdemeanor.
In 2019, the newly elected Mekeland wrote the first drafts of the “K-9 Chase Bill.” “It’s not an open blanket for an EMT to do veterinary services on pets,” Mekeland explained. “It’s very specific to these animals (K-9 officers injured while in the line of duty).”
Today, Hibbing police officers back the bill. So does the American Kennel Club.
Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey on Friday praised Burns for his work with HPD’s K-9 program.
“I couldn’t ask for a more dedicated and hardworking officer for this position,’ Estey wrote in an email to the Tribune Press. “Officer Burns truly cares about the K9 program and serving the citizens of Hibbing.”
Mekeland also expressed pride in Burns and K-9 Chase for the job they did testifying in the House while on camera. “I was really, really proud,” Mekeland said.
