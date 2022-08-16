Jury finds Carbo guilty of murdering Nancy Daugherty

MICHAEL ALLAN CARBO JR.

HIBBING — Thirty-six years after Nancy Daugherty, a 38-year-old mother of two, was found dead in her Chisholm home — the victim of a sexual assault and brutal murder — her killer has been brought to justice.

At 4:02 p.m. after roughly nine hours of deliberation, a jury announced it found Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual assault in the first degree, in Sixth District Court in Hibbing on Tuesday. Each count carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison, according to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments